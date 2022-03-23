Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP arena will have a frozen floor for the rest of the weekend, as Albany helps decide who will reach the Frozen Four with the NCAA men’s hockey regional downtown.

With the tournament comes former Union star Jack Adams back to the capital region, this time with Notre Dame. Adams’ journey has been a rocky one.

2019 was lost to a torn ACL and MCL. The pandemic prevented Union hockey in 2020. Adams then transferred to Providence but saw limited time due to his injury. Now, he’s gotten another chance with the Fighting Irish.

“It’s been like my second chance at a hockey career and my second chance at life,” Adams said. “I was definitely pretty down after last spring. Didn’t know how much longer I could play with my knee and then coach Jackson gave me an opportunity to prove myself again. It’s been an amazing experience.”

“He’s been a difference maker in the locker room and I’ve really tried to put my arm around the kid and help him through getting his game back because he lost two full years basically,” Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said.

Adams and the Fighting Irish take on North Dakota tomorrow at 6 p.m.