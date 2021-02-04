More changes made to Siena men’s basketball schedule

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Due to COVID-19 related disruptions within the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the league has made more adjustments to its men’s basketball schedule. As a result, Siena has new opponents slated for its next five games, and is scheduled to return to action Feb. 12 vs. Canisius.

The Saints, who last played Sunday at Marist, are now slated to return to action when they host Canisius on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Meanwhile, next weekend’s originally scheduled series at Niagara has been moved back a week to Feb. 19-20. Finally, one of the Saints’ two home games vs. Manhattan has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the other matchup still TBD.

As the league schedule continues to change, stay up-to-date with the most current schedule at sienasaints.com.