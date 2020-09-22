MAAC releases women’s basketball conference schedule

LOUDONVILLE, NY – With many unknowns entering the 2020-21 basketball season, the Siena Women’s Basketball program now know what their MAAC schedule will look like as the league released the schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday morning.

The Saints will be playing a 20-game slate for the second straight season, matching up with each one of the league’s 10 opponents twice. All league games will be played on Wednesday and Saturday this season. There will also be a COVID-19 Make-up Week between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 prior to the final week of the season.

Opening the conference schedule will be a pair of games at home in the Alumni Recreation Center, as the Saints square off against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and the Manhattan Jaspers on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Highlighting the schedule, the Green and Gold’s first matchup with the defending league champion Rider Broncs will come on Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. The Saints host the Broncs in Loudonville on Wednesday, Feb. 3 for the return trip between the two schools. Siena will also begin their series with I-87 rival Marist on the road on Saturday, Jan. 9 before hosting the Red Foxes at home on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Siena won’t have to wait long before they get a chance to face the Fairfield Stags, the team who knocked them out of the MAAC Tournament last season, as they get to face them in their first road game of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The second matchup between the two programs will come on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Siena.

The MAAC season concludes with the 2021 MAAC Basketball Championships, March 9-13, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. This will be the second straight year the tournament will be held in Atlantic City, with the conference champion earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

The Saints will be returning four of their five starters from a year ago, which features the top shot blocker in the MAAC in 2019-20 in junior Tobulayefa Watts. The Green and Gold will also return eight of the nine top returning scorers from last season, and add five newcomers to the program.

Wed. Dec. 9 NIAGARA

Sat. Dec. 12 MANHATTAN

Wed. Dec. 16 at FAIRFIELD

Sat. Dec. 19 at IONA

Wed. Dec. 30 MONMOUTH

Sat. Jan. 2 CANISIUS

Wed. Jan. 6 at RIDER

Sat. Jan. 9 at MARIST

Sat. Jan. 16 SAINT PETER’S

Wed. Jan. 20 at NIAGARA

Sat. Jan. 23 at CANISIUS

Wed. Jan. 27 QUINNIPIAC

Wed. Feb. 3 RIDER

Sat. Feb. 6 at MONMOUTH

Wed. Feb. 10 FAIRFIELD

Sat. Feb. 13 at MANHATTAN

Wed. Feb. 17 at SAINT PETER’S

Sat. Feb. 20 MARIST

Wed. Mar. 3 IONA

Sat. Mar. 6 at QUINNIPIAC