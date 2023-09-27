ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team held its’ first practice of the season Tuesday, and the Danes are looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the America East a year ago.

Anchored by the return of the conference Rookie of the Year, forward Jonathan Beagle, and spark plug guard Marcus Jackson, the Danes are out to earn some respect in the 2023-’24 season.

“We need to have a chip on our shoulder to be a really good team, because there’s some doubts,” said head coach Dwayne Killings. “People doubt us…our program. “Can we pull this off?” When you look at Justin (Neely), Jonathan, Aaron (Reddish), we got a strong core. We just gotta get the most out of them.”

“I think we have a lot to prove as a group,” added Jackson. “Not a lot of us have proven ourselves at this level, so (we) kinda got a chip on our shoulder – a little bit of edge. (We’re) ready to get out there and play some hoop.”

UAlbany opens with six straight road games before making its’ highly-anticipated debut in the newly renovated and renamed Broadview Center on Nov. 29.