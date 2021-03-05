NCAA approves Siena women’s basketball waiver for postseason eligibility

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has approved Siena College’s request for a waiver of the minimum game requirement for NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship eligibility.

The current policy requires a team to have a minimum of 13 games against Division I institutions to qualify for team selection as an at-large or automatic qualifier in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Institutions may count one conference tournament game in which the team participates towards the minimum number of required games (13).

The committee has approved Siena College’s request to waive the minimum game requirement for its women’s basketball team. In its approval, the committee noted the documentation demonstrated that the team’s inability to meet the minimum requirement was out of the team’s and institution’s control. The approval of this waiver permits the team to be considered for championship selection and does not automatically qualify the team into the championship field.

Siena Women’s Basketball concluded regular season action after this week’s final two scheduled games vs. Niagara were cancelled out of an abundance of caution following a positive COVID-19 test result stemming from a member of Siena’s Tier 1 personnel group. The Saints have played 11 games this season as a result of COVID-19 related disruptions – short of the minimum of 13 set by the NCAA in order to qualify for the postseason – which prompted Siena’s waiver request.

The Saints are scheduled to open play in the 2021 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships in First Round action Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Siena’s seed, matchup, and game time will be determined following the conclusion of regular season action later today.