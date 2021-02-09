National Arena League shortens season to eight games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The highly anticipated return of the Albany Empire has been pushed back seven weeks. The National Arena League released a condensed eight-game schedule Tuesday afternoon, citing the suggestions of arena managers to delay the start of the season in order to safely accommodate the fans.
In 2019, the Times Union Center averaged 10,181 fans for home Empire games, but co-owner Ron Tridico is prepared for a much smaller crowd in 2021. Tridico said the Times Union Center is proposing a pilot program that would allow a capacity crowd of 3,600,
“If we can put 3,600 fans, financially no it doesn’t make sense, but we’re going to go ahead and do it to give the fans… we want to give the fans some football. So we’ll make it happen if we can put 3,600 fans in the stands.”
The season opener is now set for May 22 at home against Ontario. The eight-game schedule will be played out over 10 weeks, with playoff and championships weeks to follow.
2021 NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE SCHEDULE
WEEK 1
Sat. May 22 – Ontario @ Albany
Sat. May 22 – Carolina @ Jersey
BYE: Jacksonville, Columbus, Orlando
WEEK 2
Sat. May 29 – Jacksonville @ Orlando
Sat. May 29 – Columbus @ Jersey
Sat. May 29 – Carolina @ Albany
BYE: Ontario
WEEK 3
Fri. June 4 – Albany @ Columbus
Fri. June 4 – Jacksonville @ Ontario
Sat. June 5 – Carolina @ Orlando
BYE: Jersey
WEEK 4
Sat. June 12 – Ontario @ Columbus
Sat. June 12 – Jersey @ Jacksonville
Sat. June 12 – Orlando @ Albany
BYE: Carolina
WEEK 5
Sat. June 19 – Jersey @ Carolina
Sat. June 19 – Ontario @ Orlando
Sat. June 19 – Jacksonville @ Columbus
BYE: Albany
WEEK 6
Sat. June 26 – Orlando @ Jacksonville
Sat. June 26 – Columbus @ Carolina
Sat. June 26 – Albany @ Jersey
BYE: Ontario
WEEK 7
Fri. July 2 – Columbus @ Orlando
Sun. July 4 – Jersey @ Ontario
BYE: Albany, Carolina, Jacksonville
WEEK 8
Sat. July 10 – Jacksonville @ Carolina
Sat. July 10 – Orlando @ Jersey
Mon.July 12 – Albany @ Ontario
BYE: Columbus
WEEK 9
Sat. July 17 – Ontario @ Carolina
Sat. July 17 – Jersey @ Albany
Sat. July 17 – Columbus @ Jacksonville
BYE: Orlando
WEEK 10
Sat. July 24 – Albany @ Jacksonville
Sat. July 24 – Orlando @ Columbus
Sat. July 24 – Carolina @ Ontario
BYE: Jersey
NAL PLAYOFFS
Sat. July 31
NAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat. August 14