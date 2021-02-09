National Arena League shortens season to eight games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The highly anticipated return of the Albany Empire has been pushed back seven weeks. The National Arena League released a condensed eight-game schedule Tuesday afternoon, citing the suggestions of arena managers to delay the start of the season in order to safely accommodate the fans.

In 2019, the Times Union Center averaged 10,181 fans for home Empire games, but co-owner Ron Tridico is prepared for a much smaller crowd in 2021. Tridico said the Times Union Center is proposing a pilot program that would allow a capacity crowd of 3,600,

“If we can put 3,600 fans, financially no it doesn’t make sense, but we’re going to go ahead and do it to give the fans… we want to give the fans some football. So we’ll make it happen if we can put 3,600 fans in the stands.”

The season opener is now set for May 22 at home against Ontario. The eight-game schedule will be played out over 10 weeks, with playoff and championships weeks to follow.



2021 NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE SCHEDULE

WEEK 1

Sat. May 22 – Ontario @ Albany

Sat. May 22 – Carolina @ Jersey

BYE: Jacksonville, Columbus, Orlando

WEEK 2

Sat. May 29 – Jacksonville @ Orlando

Sat. May 29 – Columbus @ Jersey

Sat. May 29 – Carolina @ Albany

BYE: Ontario

WEEK 3

Fri. June 4 – Albany @ Columbus

Fri. June 4 – Jacksonville @ Ontario

Sat. June 5 – Carolina @ Orlando

BYE: Jersey

WEEK 4

Sat. June 12 – Ontario @ Columbus

Sat. June 12 – Jersey @ Jacksonville

Sat. June 12 – Orlando @ Albany

BYE: Carolina

WEEK 5

Sat. June 19 – Jersey @ Carolina

Sat. June 19 – Ontario @ Orlando

Sat. June 19 – Jacksonville @ Columbus

BYE: Albany

WEEK 6

Sat. June 26 – Orlando @ Jacksonville

Sat. June 26 – Columbus @ Carolina

Sat. June 26 – Albany @ Jersey

BYE: Ontario

WEEK 7

Fri. July 2 – Columbus @ Orlando

Sun. July 4 – Jersey @ Ontario

BYE: Albany, Carolina, Jacksonville

WEEK 8

Sat. July 10 – Jacksonville @ Carolina

Sat. July 10 – Orlando @ Jersey

Mon.July 12 – Albany @ Ontario

BYE: Columbus

WEEK 9

Sat. July 17 – Ontario @ Carolina

Sat. July 17 – Jersey @ Albany

Sat. July 17 – Columbus @ Jacksonville

BYE: Orlando

WEEK 10

Sat. July 24 – Albany @ Jacksonville

Sat. July 24 – Orlando @ Columbus

Sat. July 24 – Carolina @ Ontario

BYE: Jersey

NAL PLAYOFFS

Sat. July 31

NAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat. August 14