Nanticoke’s 100th goal highlights UAlbany men’s lacrosse’s 19-7 victory at Binghamton

Vestal, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tehoka Nanticoke scores six goals, including the 100th of his career, in a 19-7 route of Binghamton.
Key Stats
- Tehoka Nanticoke scored six goals and recorded three assists
- Nanticoke scored his 100th career goal
- Liam Donnelly recorded 14 saves
- Jakob Patterson scored once with three assists
- UAlbany outshot Binghamton 46-31
- UAlbany won 43 ground balls to Binghamton’s 29
“I was proud of the week of practice we had and how it translated into our play today,” head coach Scott Marr said. “I was very encouraged by how we came together and played unselfishly and stood up for each other.”
How it Happened
- Tehoka Nanticoke kicked off the game scoring the 100th goal of his career, becoming the 10th Great Dane to hit the milestone in the program’s Division I era. UAlbany scored the first three goals of the game before Binghamton scored twice to cut UAlbany’s lead to one.
- Graydon Hogg scored to end Binghamton’s brief run off a setup from Nanticoke. The teams alternated four-straight goals before UAlbany went on a 9-0 run through the end of the second and beginning of the third quarters to take a 14-4 lead.
- UAlbany outscored Binghamton 5-1 in the second and 7-1 in the third quarters to take control of the game. After the Bearcats scored to end UAlbany’s 9-0 run, the Great Danes scored the next three to lead 17-5, including a goal from Daire LaPietro with three seconds remaining in the third.
- Nanticoke netted his sixth and final goal of the game with 3:24 left in the fourth, and Tyler Shook added one more before Binghamton scored with five seconds left to make the final score 19-7. In goal, Liam Donnelly recorded 14 saves.
- Nanticoke added three assists to his six goals to set a single-game career high nine points. Jakob Patterson scored once and had three assists. Teioshontathe McComber, Tyler Shook, and Alex Burgmaster each scored twice. UAlbany outshot Binghamton 46-31, and 38 of UAlbany’s 46 shots were on target.
UAlbany hosts #13 UMass on Tuesday, March 23 at 1:00 pm.