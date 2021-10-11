NAL adopts Ironman style of play for next season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Arena League made a big announcement on Friday afternoon, and it’s one that really plays to Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas’ strengths.

The NAL announced they will be returning to the Ironman style of play that the league originally began using. This means that players will be required to play both ways, offense and defense, aside from two specialists per unit.

Menas is the only coach in the NAL with experience coaching in this format, and was excited about the change.

“This is an opportunity to create new superstars,” Menas said. “The offensive lineman and the defensive lineman, he plays offense, he plays defense, he runs really hard down on kickoffs, he does special things all the time.”

“He’ll create a fanbase, Joe Lunchbox,” Menas said. “You know the guy just goes to work. The wide receiver that catches touchdowns and then breaks up a pass or intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown. He’s going to create his own fanbase.”

The challenge moving forward for coach Menas is bringing back the right personnel to adopt this new style.