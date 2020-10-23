Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Announces Revised Dates

Uncasville, Conn. — Following the NCAA’s announcement to delay the start of the 2020-21 basketball season to November 25, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced a revised schedule for its annual Tip-Off Tournament.



The tournament, originally scheduled to start November 21, will now split its two participating brackets into separate events. First, the Naismith bracket will play November 28-29 and feature South Florida, Rhode Island, Temple, and Virginia Tech. UAlbany will remain in the Springfield bracket, joined by Drexel, LIU, and Quinnipiac, and play December 3-4 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Due to the changes in the NCAA schedule, the teams participating in the tournament have changed since the original announcement. In UAlbany’s Springfield bracket specifically, Drexel replaced Lehigh as a participant.



Mohegan Sun, the venue for the tournament, plans to host multiple college basketball games in its “Bubbleville” starting November 25 and running to December 4.



UAlbany last played in the Tip-Off Tournament to start the 2016-17 season, defeating Penn State and falling to Cincinnati at campus sites before falling against Grand Canyon and defeating Brown at Mohegan Sun Arena.



Game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. For more information, please visit www.halloffametipoff.com.

