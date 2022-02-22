LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adam Myers scored 25 points for La Salle, leading the Cadets to the 53-42 upset road win over Shaker in the first round of the Class AA Section 2 tournament.

“[Myers is] always at the top of our scoring, but he does a lot more than that,” said La Salle head coach Greg Davis. “He settles us down. He plays good defense. He’s just an all-around great player. Again, a team win for sure, but he’s definitely a big piece of it.”

Shaker rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to pull within 32-27 heading into the fourth. Myers opened the final frame with a three pointer from the wing to push the lead back up to eight points.

With 5:49 left in the game, a layup from Shaker senior Edward David made it 38-34, the Blue Bison within a couple possessions. La Salle called a timeout and Myers scored the next four points.

“We had to make sure that we were patient with the ball, we weren’t rushing, and we wasted some time off the clock,” said Myers of the answers the Cadets had to each of Shaker’s runs in the second half.

No. 10 seed La Salle advances to the quarterfinals, where once again they’ll be the underdog against No. 2 seed Niskayuna. However, coming from the Colonial Council into Sectionals, Myers thinks this first win shows the kind of team La Salle is.

“We’re a great team. We work well together, and we have a lot of heart,” said Myers.

The Cadets tip off against the Silver Warriors at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.