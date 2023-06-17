ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — With the Albany Empire kicked out of the National Arena League, one big question remains. What’s next for football in Albany? In a text message to NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas, MVP Arena general manager Bob Belber wrote, “We will have a team in 2024.”

Belber went on to say they are already receiving interest from leagues and teams looking to come to Albany. He added they will look at their options at the end of the summer. Leagues that are interested in Albany will need to start scheduling member cities for their 2024 season by September.