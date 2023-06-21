ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — MVP Arena general manager Bob Belber has told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas that he and Ron Tridico had discussions on Monday night regarding Tridico’s interest in bringing a new arena football team to Albany. Belber says the discussions were sparked by NEWS10’s story on Monday regarding Tridico’s interest.

Belber tells NEWS10 he had a great conversation with Tridico, and the next step in the process would be for Tridico to come up with a proposal. Belber added that Tridico’s proposal would need to come with confirmation from one of the arena league’s that the team will be welcomed into that league.

Belber mentioned there is at least one other potential ownership group in the mix. He says the arena will review their offers over the next couple of weeks.

Tridico tells NEWS10 if he does bring a team to Albany, it will be a completely new team with completely new branding. He added that they would consider all leagues depending on what the best fit would be.

Belber also tells NEWS10 that Empire owner Antonio Brown is in default of his lease agreement, and that the arena will be seeking damages. The arena is currently reviewing the damages and future revenue losses they suffered. When that review is complete, they will send a request to Brown and Brown’s trust to pay for those damages. Belber says he has had no contact with Antonio Brown since the Empire was kicked out of the NAL.