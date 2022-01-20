Murphy named to Mike Richter Award watch list

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Junior goaltender Connor Murphy was named to the ‘Watch List’ for the 2022 Mike Richter Award as announced by the Hockey Commissioners Association Thursday.

Murphy joined the Dutchmen this summer as a transfer student. The Hudson Falls native is 6-10-2 so far this season with a pair of shutouts. A two-time ECAC Hockey MAC Goalie of the Week, Murphy has made 30 or more saves in 11 games this season.

The junior earned a spot in Union’s Division I record book with a 51-save performance against Maine on December 10, placing him ninth in single-game saves. Murphy is also fifth in the NCAA in saves this season with 570 saves.

The Mike Richter Award is given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014. A total of 28 goaltenders were named to the Watch List with four representing the ECAC.

Murphy and the Dutchmen are back in action tomorrow against Brown University. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.