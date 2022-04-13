Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane baseball hosted Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in a Colonial Council matchup Tuesday afternoon and Jack Mullins teed off.

The Riders already had a 13-4 lead in the fourth inning when Mullins put one on a rope to the wall in center to score one, tallying up his fourth RBI of the day. The defense wasn’t too shabby either, as Alex Schmidt made a diving grab in center to help shut the game down in five innings and give Ichabod a 15-4 win.

The Riders and Indians both have quick turnarounds, with Ichabod hosting La Salle Wednesday at 4:30, while RCS visits Cohoes.