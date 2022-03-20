Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech was just one half away from their first state title since 2014, but Mount Vernon wasn’t about to let that happen.

The Eagles took a 28-24 halftime lead after two hard-fought quarters, but Mount Vernon rallied in the second half, as Elijah Morris and Demarley Taylor combined for 38 points in a 55-45 state championship win.

Green Tech senior DayShaun Walton had 20 points while Zaveon Little added 11 for the Eagles in their final games for Green Tech.

“It’s always tough to lose, but like I said I told these guys before the game, ‘as long as you can get into this locker room and you can honestly say to yourself that you left it out there on the floor you have nothing to hang your head about,'” Green Tech head coach DJ Jones said.

“I feel like these guys left it out there,” Jones said. “Like I said, we gave up a lot of size a lot of offensive rebounds, second chance points in the game but we battle all the way to the end. That’s all you can ask for.”