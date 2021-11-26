Moriah uses big second half to dash Greenwich’s state title hopes

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich traveled to Middletown Friday looking to punch their ticket to the Class D State Championship. The #3 Witches took on the #5 Moriah Vikings in the state semifinal.

Greenwich took a 6-0 lead into the half after a Jesse Kuzmich touchdown pass to Deontae Bennett. The Vikings struck first in the second half, with Rowan Swan connecting with Bryce Sprague for a third quarter touchdown. Sprague then picked off Kuzmich, leading to a Caleb Harris rushing touchdown to give the Vikings a 14-6 lead.

The Witches drew even following a Jesse Kuzmich rushing touchdown, but the Vikings ultimately pulled away to win 28-14.

Head coach Brandon Linnett says while this loss is a tough one, it doesn’t take anything away from a special season. “It was a great season, 11-1, top 4 in the state, semifinals,” said Linnett. “That’s what we build traditions on. That’s how we keep it going.”

