Boston, Mass. (NEWS10) — Five members of the University at Albany’s women’s basketball team have been awarded a postseason honor from the America East conference, announced Thursday.



Morgan Haney led the pack being named the America East Sixth Player of the Year. Helene Haegerstrand and Kayla Cooper earned spots on the First and Second Team, respectively. Lucia Decortes was named to the All-Defensive Team and Lilly Phillips tallied her first postseason award with an All-Rookie Team nod.



This award marks Haegerstrand and Cooper’s second postseason award from the conference. Haney, Decortes, and Phillips each tallied their first America East postseason honor.



Appearing in all 29 games of the regular season, Haney led the team with 37 steals, a number that was good for 10th in the America East. Finishing 15th in the conference, the Piqua, Ohio native tallied 64 assists to finish second on the team, behind Phillips’ 66 assists. The redshirt-sophomore averaged 22.6 minutes per game for a total of 656 minutes on the court.



Finishing sixth in the conference with 12.3 points per game, Haegerstrand’s First Team nod follows a Third Team All-America East placement after the 2020-21 season. The Stockholm, Sweden native tallied 1.8 three-point baskets per game for atop-10 ranking in the America East (eighth). The Great Danes’ top scorer, Haegerstrand leads with a .378 shooting percentage from outside the arc. Averaging 27.2 minutes per game, the junior is the only UAlbany player to have started all 29 games of the regular season.



Cooper’s 7.0 rebounds per game led the team and finished fifth in the conference to earn her a spot as an America East Second Team All-Conference honoree. When the team went on a game pause, the sophomore grabbed a starting lineup spot she would not relinquish. Powerful on the court, the Frederick, Md. native finished second in the conference with 2.6 offensive rebounds per game and fifth with 4.4 defensive rebounds per game. Finishing second on the team with 11.1 points per game, Cooper tied with Haney to lead the team with 37 steals. Averaging 25.1 minutes per game, she has started 18 games and appeared in all 29.



A senior planning on returning, Lucia Decortes led the conference with 1.7 blocks per game to earn an All-Defensive Team nod. Leading the Great Danes in the paint, the forward led all active players with a .750 field goal percentage. Her 5.1 rebounds per game served as a team second, tying for 11th in the America East. A native of Bonate Sopra, Bergamo, Italy, she averaged 23.0 minutes per game with 23 starts.



Playing high school ball as a shooting guard, UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen switched Phillips to point guard for her freshman season where she flourished. Starting 27 of her 28 game appearances, the Cambridge Central grad tabbed a spot on the All-Rookie Team. With a 5-11 frame, Phillips led the team with 66 assists – a number that was good for 11th in the conference. The Great Danes’ starting point guard, the Greenwich, N.Y. native averaged 21.7 minutes per game.



For the full list of America East honorees, click here.