More adjustments coming from Siena men’s basketball schedule

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another round of changes have been made to the Siena Basketball schedule, altering the Saints’ February home series vs. Canisius, Manhattan, and Quinnipiac.

Siena is now scheduled to host Canisius on two separate Wednesdays – Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. The Manhattan home series, originally scheduled for Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, has been pushed back a day to Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Additionally, the Saints’ home series vs. Quinnipiac has been moved back eight days on Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28.

Changes to the MAAC Basketball schedules remain fluid. Check out the men’s basketball schedule page on sienasaints.com for the most up-to-date schedule reflecting any changes as they happen.

Siena returns to action this weekend at Fairfield, taking on the Stags Saturday and Sunday in Connecticut. Both games are slated for 4 p.m. tips.