MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Catholic Central and La Salle boys basketball rivalry had an added family rivalry element on Friday night. Crusaders head coach Guy Di Bacco was pitted against his brother Orlando, in his first year leading the Cadets.

La Salle jumped out to a 13-12 lead after the first quarter. Catholic Central erupted in the second quarter, outscoring the Cadets 29-8 to grab a 41-21 lead at the half. That paced them to a 73-52 win.

Catholic Central sophomore Darien Moore led the way with 29 points, 21 of them coming in the first half. Tra’Dell Faison led La Salle with 22 points.