ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a special season for Catholic Central, entering Friday night’s matchup with Albany Academy 19-0. A big part of that – freshman phenom Darien Moore. Friday night, Moore was just 15 points away from the 1,000 point milestone.

Moore reached the milestone in the third quarter, putting the Crusaders up 38-31. “I worked hard for it,” said Moore. “That was one of my goals over the summer, to get my thousand ball and lead my team to the sectional ‘chip, so that’s an honor and a blessing to get.”

Although Moore and Catholic Central tallied the milestone, it was Albany Academy that tallied the win. The Cadets stormed back from down seven to win it 61-53, handing Catholic Central their first loss of the season. “We’re a young group trying to develop and get better every game and it was a good one to have under our belts, especially after losing to Green Tech,” said senior Bobby Chandler. “Everyone doubted us, so it was a good one to get.”