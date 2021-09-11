Mohonasen storms back to top Scotia-Glenville

ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — Mohonasen welcomed Scotia-Glenville to town for their season-opener. The Warriors overcame a slow start to begin the season with a win.

The Tartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to touchdown runs from senior quarterback Jack Armstrong and Carter Kline. But it was all Warriors from there, as Mohonasen outscored Scotia 33-6 the rest of the way to secure the 33-20 win.

Elias Cruz and Donald Carpenter led the way on the ground for the Warriors. Cruz rushed for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries, while Carpenter carried the ball 13 times for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Mohonasen will look to improve to 2-0 on the road against Hudson Falls next Friday at 7:00 PM. Scotia-Glenville will look to bounce back at home against Lansingburgh next Friday at 7:00 PM.

