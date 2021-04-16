Mohonasen runs past Columbia on the road

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohonasen visited Columbia for an interdivisional Class A matchup Friday night with plenty of big plays between the two teams.

After taking an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter, Mohon added to it later in the first with an end around to Alex Gannon from four yards out that found the endzone. The Warriors took a 12-0 lead with the score. Columbia found an answer through the air. Gabe Peace hit Derek Ouimette who made a spectacular one-handed grab to put the Blue Devils in the redzone. Peace then hit Angelo Cioffi for a touchdown to start the second quarter and cut the Mohon lead to 12-6.

The Warriors didn’t waver, however. Mohon got a big return from Gannon on the ensuing possession and John Chest punched it in from a few yards out to expand the lead back to two touchdown. From there, Mohon rolled to a 32-12 win.