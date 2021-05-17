Mohon makes quick work of Catholic Central in statement win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohonasen hosted Catholic Central Monday afternoon in a great Colonial Council softball clash between two unbeaten teams.

Mohon quickly established how tough of an out they’ll be this season. Centerfielder Keeley Herrick got the scoring started in the first with a RBI double, helping Mohon to a 2-0 lead after one. Pitcher Sara Toukatlox helped her own cause in the third, rocking a ball to the wall to pick up a two run double as Mohon increased their lead to 6-0 after three.

One inning later Maritza Gonzalez bounced a single into left to score two more runs, helping Mohon build a 10-0 lead as they went on to beat Catholic Central 10-2 in a statement win.

