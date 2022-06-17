Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks rattled off eight straight wins to open the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League schedule before a loss to Mohawk Valley on Tuesday.

They were looking to fire up a new streak Friday with the Boonville Baseball Club in town and they had no problem doing just that. The Mohawks got on the board first in the bottom of the first off a passed ball allowing Gage Miller to score.

Runs were hard to come by early on and that was thanks in part to the glove work of both teams. Nick Giamarusti caught a fly ball off the wall to end an inning and end a Boonville scoring threat.

Cade Citelli was a big reason why Boonville couldn’t plate runs as well. The starting righty for the Mohawks went five strong, allowing two hits and no runs while walking two and striking out seven.

Brett Coker put another on the board for the Mohawks with a RBI single up the middle in the third to make it 2-0, and the Mohawks continued to pile it on from there on their way to an 11-0 win in seven innings.