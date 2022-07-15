AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS 10) — In the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball league, there’s been the Amsterdam Mohawks this season, and then everyone else.

At 33-4 on the year heading into Friday, the Mohawks took on Mohawk Valley in pursuit of extending their season-best win streak to 13 games.

The Mohawks found themselves in unfamiliar territory in the bottom of the fourth inning, trailing 3-2. Gage Miller changed that in a hurry, mashing a grand slam deep to left field. That would prove to be all the offense Amsterdam needed.

The Amsterdam bullpen combined to toss seven scoreless innings, with Gabe Abbadessa earning the win after a two-inning, three-strikeout performance out of the ‘pen.

The Mohawks would go on to win 6-3. After a well-deserved day off Saturday, Amsterdam skipper Keith Griffin’s squad will return to action Sunday on the road against the Saugerties Stallions.