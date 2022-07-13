AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks have dominated the PGCBL, entering play on Tuesday with a record of 29-4. They looked for win number 30 Tuesday night against the Oneonta Outlaws.

The Mohawks struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Mark Black came home to score on a wild pitch. They added two more runs in the fifth, thanks in part to a solo homer by Connor Moore. The Mohawks rolled from there on their way to an 8-4 win, improving to 30-4 on the season.

Amsterdam will look for their 11th straight win on Wednesday night on the road against the Albany Dutchmen at 6:35 PM.