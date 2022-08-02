AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks have dominated the East Division in the PGCBL all season, playing to a record of 39-6. But to represent the East in the title game, they’d have to get through the Saugerties Stallions in the East Division Final Monday night.

After falling behind 2-0, the Mohawks rallied to tie the game in the third inning. Amsterdam fell behind once again in the fourth inning after an RBI base hit by Jahlani Rogers put the Stallions up 3-2.

The Mohawks were able to rally late, coming back to win it 5-3 and punch their ticket to the PGCBL championship round. Amsterdam will take on the Batavia Muckdogs, with the series getting underway Tuesday at 6:30 PM at Shuttleworth Park.