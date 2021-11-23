Mofor, Verse, and Ambush Named to CAA All-Conference Teams

RICHMOND, V.A. (NEWS10) – Three student-athletes from the University at Albany football team have been named to 2021 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Football All-Conference Teams, the conference announced today. Running back Karl Mofor was named to the CAA First Team – Offense, Jared Verse was named to the CAA First Team – Defense, and Jackson Ambush was named to the CAA Third Team – Defense.
Mofor was a workhorse for the Great Danes, providing a steady force on offense throughout the season. The back finished second in the CAA with 962 yards on the ground, averaging 87.4 per contest. Accounting for the work he did through the air, Mofor finished fourth in the conference in all-purpose yards with 106.64 per game. He scored 13 TDs, 12 coming on the ground and one coming through the air. In UAlbany’s game against New Hampshire, Mofor was handed the ball a team-record 45 times – rushing for 222 yards and two TDs. He followed up that performance a week later when he rushed for another 90 yards against Morgan State, running in three TDs (season high) on his own Senior Day.
Verse was a dominant player on the defensive line for UAlbany this year. He ranked third in the CAA in sacks with 0.95 per game, tallying 10 solo and one assisted for a 10.5 total on the season. He finished fourth on the team with 53 tackles (32 solo, 21 assisted) with 11.5 tackles for loss. The standout defensive end thrice recorded eight tackles in a game (NDUS, Delaware, Stony Brook) and thrice recorded two sacks in a game (Delaware, William & Mary, Morgan State). He totaled 13 quarterback hits, adding a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
From start to finish, Ambush led the team in tackles on a weekly basis. He finished the year just shy of triple digits, topping out at 97 – 53 solo and 44 assisted. That mark put him fifth in the entire CAA at 8.82 tackles per game. Not succumbing to pressure, his highest single-game total came against No. 5 ranked Villanova when the Wildcats visited Casey Stadium on Homecoming weekend. The linebacker recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), forced a fumble, and caused a pass breakup in the rain-marred game. Ambush recorded double figure tackle totals in six of his 11 games this year. He finished the season with 5.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #BeGreat and #WinTheDay.
For the complete list of 2021 CAA All-Conference awards, see below.
2021 CAA Football All-Conference Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Johnson, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year: Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
Special Teams Player of the Year: Ethan Ratke, James Madison
Coach of the Year: Mark Ferrante, Villanova
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Darius Wilson, William & Mary
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
Chuck Boone Leadership Award: Davis Cheek, Elon
First Team – Offense
QB – Cole Johnson, James Madison
RB – Ty Son Lawton, Stony Brook
RB – Karl Mofor, UAlbany
FB – Joe Kenny, Rhode Island
WR – Jackson Parham, Elon
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Antwane Wells, Jr., James Madison
TE – Caleb Warren, Rhode Island
OL – Michael Corbi, Villanova
OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison
OL – David Kroll, Delaware
OL – Clayton McConnell, Richmond
OL – Andrew Trainer, William & Mary
PK – Ethan Ratke, James Madison
KR – Aaron Dykes, Richmond
PR – Coby Tippett, Rhode Island
First Team – Defense
DL – Bryce Carter, James Madison
DL – Nate Lynn, William & Mary
DL – Jared Verse, UAlbany
DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL – Kobie Turner, Richmond
LB – Tyler Dressler, Richmond
LB – Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison
LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
CB – Christian Benford, Villanova
CB – Greg Ross, James Madison
S – Cole Coleman, Elon
S – Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
P – Tyler Pastula, Delaware
SPEC – Kyle Davis, James Madison
Second Team – Offense
QB – Davis Cheek, Elon
RB – Justin Covington, Villanova
RB – Dejoun Lee, Delaware
FB – Luke Hamilton, Towson
WR – Andre Miller, Maine
WR – Thyrick Pitts, Delaware
WR – Rayjoun Pringle, Villanova
TE – Todd Summers, Villanova
OL – Nick Correia, Rhode Island
OL – Colin Gamroth, Villanova
OL – Mike Gerace, Maine
OL – Aaron Grzymkowski, Towson
OL – Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook
PK – Cole Bunce, Villanova
KR – Devin Young, Maine
PR – Jourdan Townsend, Delaware
Second Team – Defense
DL – Malik Fisher, Villanova
DL – Mike Greene, James Madison
DL – Darius Reynolds, Richmond
DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison
LB – Johnny Buchanan, Delaware
LB – Tyler King, Stony Brook
LB – L.B. Mack III, Rhode Island
LB – Ray Miller, Maine
CB – Nijuel Hill, Delaware
CB – Jordan Jones, Rhode Island
S – SJ Brown, Towson
S – Noah Plack, Delaware
P – Shane McDonough, Towson
SPEC – Bryce Colee, Maine
Third Team – Offense
QB – Daniel Smith, Villanova
RB – Jerry Howard, Jr., Towson
RB – Bronson Yoder, William & Mary
FB – Steve Petrick, Maine
WR – Jaaron Hayek, Villanova
WR – Caleb Smith, Towson
WR – Devin Young, Maine
TE – Shawn Bowman, Maine
OL – PJ Barr, Maine
OL – Tim Coleman, Richmond
OL – Patrick Flynn, New Hampshire
OL – Evan Lovell, Rhode Island
OL – Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
PK – Ryan Coe, Delaware
KR – Solomon Vanhorse, James Madison
PR – D’Ago Hunter, Towson
Third Team – Defense
DL – Gunner Gibson, New Hampshire
DL – Artis Hemmingway, Delaware
DL – Will Kiely, William & Mary
DL – Chase McGowan, Delaware
LB – Jackson Ambush, UAlbany
LB – Kelvin Azanama, James Madison
LB – Amin Black, Villanova
LB – Christian Dixon, Towson
LB – Colby Reeder, Delaware
CB – Tre’Von Jones, Elon
CB – Ryan Poole, William & Mary
S – Evan Horn, New Hampshire
S – Coby Tippett, Rhode Island
P – Harry O’Kelly, James Madison
SPEC – TD Ayo-Durojaiye, Villanova