Mofor, Verse, and Ambush Named to CAA All-Conference Teams

RICHMOND, V.A. (NEWS10) – Three student-athletes from the University at Albany football team have been named to 2021 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Football All-Conference Teams, the conference announced today. Running back Karl Mofor was named to the CAA First Team – Offense, Jared Verse was named to the CAA First Team – Defense, and Jackson Ambush was named to the CAA Third Team – Defense.



Mofor was a workhorse for the Great Danes, providing a steady force on offense throughout the season. The back finished second in the CAA with 962 yards on the ground, averaging 87.4 per contest. Accounting for the work he did through the air, Mofor finished fourth in the conference in all-purpose yards with 106.64 per game. He scored 13 TDs, 12 coming on the ground and one coming through the air. In UAlbany’s game against New Hampshire, Mofor was handed the ball a team-record 45 times – rushing for 222 yards and two TDs. He followed up that performance a week later when he rushed for another 90 yards against Morgan State, running in three TDs (season high) on his own Senior Day.



Verse was a dominant player on the defensive line for UAlbany this year. He ranked third in the CAA in sacks with 0.95 per game, tallying 10 solo and one assisted for a 10.5 total on the season. He finished fourth on the team with 53 tackles (32 solo, 21 assisted) with 11.5 tackles for loss. The standout defensive end thrice recorded eight tackles in a game (NDUS, Delaware, Stony Brook) and thrice recorded two sacks in a game (Delaware, William & Mary, Morgan State). He totaled 13 quarterback hits, adding a pass breakup and a forced fumble.



From start to finish, Ambush led the team in tackles on a weekly basis. He finished the year just shy of triple digits, topping out at 97 – 53 solo and 44 assisted. That mark put him fifth in the entire CAA at 8.82 tackles per game. Not succumbing to pressure, his highest single-game total came against No. 5 ranked Villanova when the Wildcats visited Casey Stadium on Homecoming weekend. The linebacker recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), forced a fumble, and caused a pass breakup in the rain-marred game. Ambush recorded double figure tackle totals in six of his 11 games this year. He finished the season with 5.0 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.



Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #BeGreat and #WinTheDay.



For the complete list of 2021 CAA All-Conference awards, see below.



2021 CAA Football All-Conference Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Johnson, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year: Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

Special Teams Player of the Year: Ethan Ratke, James Madison

Coach of the Year: Mark Ferrante, Villanova

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Darius Wilson, William & Mary

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

Chuck Boone Leadership Award: Davis Cheek, Elon



First Team – Offense

QB – Cole Johnson, James Madison

RB – Ty Son Lawton, Stony Brook

RB – Karl Mofor , UAlbany

FB – Joe Kenny, Rhode Island

WR – Jackson Parham, Elon

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison

WR – Antwane Wells, Jr., James Madison

TE – Caleb Warren, Rhode Island

OL – Michael Corbi, Villanova

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison

OL – David Kroll, Delaware

OL – Clayton McConnell, Richmond

OL – Andrew Trainer, William & Mary

PK – Ethan Ratke, James Madison

KR – Aaron Dykes, Richmond

PR – Coby Tippett, Rhode Island



First Team – Defense

DL – Bryce Carter, James Madison

DL – Nate Lynn, William & Mary

DL – Jared Verse , UAlbany

DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL – Kobie Turner, Richmond

LB – Tyler Dressler, Richmond

LB – Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison

LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

CB – Christian Benford, Villanova

CB – Greg Ross, James Madison

S – Cole Coleman, Elon

S – Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

P – Tyler Pastula, Delaware

SPEC – Kyle Davis, James Madison



Second Team – Offense

QB – Davis Cheek, Elon

RB – Justin Covington, Villanova

RB – Dejoun Lee, Delaware

FB – Luke Hamilton, Towson

WR – Andre Miller, Maine

WR – Thyrick Pitts, Delaware

WR – Rayjoun Pringle, Villanova

TE – Todd Summers, Villanova

OL – Nick Correia, Rhode Island

OL – Colin Gamroth, Villanova

OL – Mike Gerace, Maine

OL – Aaron Grzymkowski, Towson

OL – Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook

PK – Cole Bunce, Villanova

KR – Devin Young, Maine

PR – Jourdan Townsend, Delaware



Second Team – Defense

DL – Malik Fisher, Villanova

DL – Mike Greene, James Madison

DL – Darius Reynolds, Richmond

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison

LB – Johnny Buchanan, Delaware

LB – Tyler King, Stony Brook

LB – L.B. Mack III, Rhode Island

LB – Ray Miller, Maine

CB – Nijuel Hill, Delaware

CB – Jordan Jones, Rhode Island

S – SJ Brown, Towson

S – Noah Plack, Delaware

P – Shane McDonough, Towson

SPEC – Bryce Colee, Maine



Third Team – Offense

QB – Daniel Smith, Villanova

RB – Jerry Howard, Jr., Towson

RB – Bronson Yoder, William & Mary

FB – Steve Petrick, Maine

WR – Jaaron Hayek, Villanova

WR – Caleb Smith, Towson

WR – Devin Young, Maine

TE – Shawn Bowman, Maine

OL – PJ Barr, Maine

OL – Tim Coleman, Richmond

OL – Patrick Flynn, New Hampshire

OL – Evan Lovell, Rhode Island

OL – Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

PK – Ryan Coe, Delaware

KR – Solomon Vanhorse, James Madison

PR – D’Ago Hunter, Towson



Third Team – Defense

DL – Gunner Gibson, New Hampshire

DL – Artis Hemmingway, Delaware

DL – Will Kiely, William & Mary

DL – Chase McGowan, Delaware

LB – Jackson Ambush , UAlbany

LB – Kelvin Azanama, James Madison

LB – Amin Black, Villanova

LB – Christian Dixon, Towson

LB – Colby Reeder, Delaware

CB – Tre’Von Jones, Elon

CB – Ryan Poole, William & Mary

S – Evan Horn, New Hampshire

S – Coby Tippett, Rhode Island

P – Harry O’Kelly, James Madison

SPEC – TD Ayo-Durojaiye, Villanova