Mofor Leads Great Danes to 20-7 Win Over UNH; Defense Forces Four Turnovers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team picked up its first win of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon behind a stellar performance from running back Karl Mofor matched with a strong showing from the defense. Mofor finished the day with two scores and 222 yards on the ground to lead the UAlbany offense, which only attempted 13 passes the entire game. The defense forced four UNH turnovers (three interceptions, fumble recovery) to give the Great Danes a 38:49 to 21:11 advantage in time of possession.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “That was the most complete game we played. We overcame some injuries, a few guys out today, so I was proud of the guys who stepped up. But all three phases – we played well. Karl Mofor was a beast for us today… It’s a good win, New Hampshire is a good football team. The defense played great.”



How it Happened: