Mofor Leads Great Danes to 20-7 Win Over UNH; Defense Forces Four Turnovers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team picked up its first win of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon behind a stellar performance from running back Karl Mofor matched with a strong showing from the defense. Mofor finished the day with two scores and 222 yards on the ground to lead the UAlbany offense, which only attempted 13 passes the entire game. The defense forced four UNH turnovers (three interceptions, fumble recovery) to give the Great Danes a 38:49 to 21:11 advantage in time of possession.
Key Stat Lines
- Karl Mofor – 222 yards on 45 attempts, 19 rec yards, 2 TD
- Jackson Ambush – 10 tackles, 7 solo
- Joe Casale – 7 tackles, 4 solo, 1 FF
- AJ Mistler – 5 tackles, 3 solo, INT
- Isaac Duffy – 2 solo tackles, INT
- Ben Howe-Jones – FF, INT
- Jeff Undercuffler – 5-10-1, 81 yards
- Dylan Burns – 2-2 FG (40, 25)
Coach Greg Gattuso: “That was the most complete game we played. We overcame some injuries, a few guys out today, so I was proud of the guys who stepped up. But all three phases – we played well. Karl Mofor was a beast for us today… It’s a good win, New Hampshire is a good football team. The defense played great.”
How it Happened:
- No team got on the board in the first quarter. UAlbany out rushed UNH 45 yards to just three, but the Wildcats’ offense gained 54 yards through the air with the Great Danes not connecting on a completion.
- Ben Howe-Jones made a big splash with his first career interception in the second quarter, halting UNH’s drive into UAlbany territory.
- The Howe-Jones INT would end up leading to points for the Great Danes. Dylan Burns knocked through a 40-yard FG for the first score of the afternoon on the ensuing possession.
- UNH bounced back with an INT of their own, with Noah Stansbury picking off Undercuffler on a promising drive with the first half winding down.
- The Great Danes responded immediately with their second INT of the day, this time courtesy of AJ Mistler. UAlbany scored moments later to increase the lead to 10-0 before halftime. Karl Mofor ran the ball in from the one-yard line on 4th down for the score.
- UAlbany drove down the field to start the second half. The drive was capped by Burns hitting his second FG of the day, this one from 25-yards out, to increase the lead to 13-0.
- On The Wildcats’ next drive, UAlbany’s Joe Casale (making the start at LB today) forced the ball out of the quarterback’s hands to give the UAlbany defense its third turnover of the day.
- UAlbany was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, giving the ball right back to UNH on a fumble just a few plays later.
- The lead was extended to 20-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the game when Mofor found a 17-yard gap for the score.
- New Hampshire scored its lone TD of the game with four minutes remaining. UNH’s Edwards completed a 5-yard strike to Splagounias for the score.
- The game was put away when Isaac Duffy notched his first career INT at the UAlbany 10-yard line to prevent another UNH score.