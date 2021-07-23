Mets nearing deal to add Rays starter Rich Hill

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 05: Rich Hill #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field on July 05, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to bring in starting pitcher Rich Hill from Tampa Bay, according to reports. The New York Posts’ Joel Sherman and FanSided’s Robert Murray—followed by ESPN—were among those who first reported on the expected trade Friday afternoon.

With two Mets pitchers on the injured list—ace Jacob deGrom and David Peterson—the move bolsters the lineup for the Amazins at a time of need. In exchange for Hill, the Mets will deal reliever Tommy Hunter and catcher Matt Dyer to Tampa Bay, according to ESPN.

The Mets currently lead their division with a 50-43 record, up four games over the Phillies as of Friday afternoon. Hill leaves Tampa Bay with a 6-4 record and a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this season.

