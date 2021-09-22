Mingle meets the moment with late winner for Columbia over Burnt Hills

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday night featured a few exciting Suburban Council boys soccer matchups highlighted by Columbia hosting Burnt Hills.

This was a tight affair all game that was tied at zero late in the second half when Columbia really turned up the pressure on Burnt Hills. Brady Bell had a great looking set piece shot that sailed just wide. Moments later a Columbia corner found a head that forced Burnt Hills keeper Ryan Clute to make a diving stop.

Then finally with under a minute to go, Kyle Hebler delivered a great ball right to Cameron Mingle’s head and the sophomore delivered a winner. Columbia comes away with a 1-0 win in a late stunner.

The Blue Devils stay home to host Colonie next on Thursday at 7 p.m.

