Miners spoil ValleyCats’ homecoming

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-15) took the field at “The Joe” on Friday night in front of a crowd of three thousand and ten fans, their largest crowd of the season to date. The ‘Cats were set to take on the visiting Sussex County Miners (14-5) on “Public Safety Awareness Night” presented by National Grid.

The ValleyCats handed the ball to side-armer Jake Dexter (0-1). This would be Dexter’s first start in a Tri-City uniform. Up until this point he had been regularly coming in from the bullpen for the ‘Cats. The Miners tallied four runs and six hits off of Dexter over four innings of work. Recent addition Trevor Damron would take the ball in the fifth frame, marking his ValleyCats debut (Damron was activated Friday afternoon). The left-hander surrendered one run on one hit (a towering home run to left field off the bat of Chuck Taylor) over two innings of work. Following Damron’s exit in the seventh, ValleyCats relievers Parker Kelly and Eddy Tavarez would hold the Miners hitless and scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The Miners tapped southpaw Mike Castellani (3-0), who turned in a gem on the mound. Over seven innings of work, Castellani would surrender three runs (two earned) on five hits, setting down six ‘Cats on strikes, and walking one. The ValleyCats would tally two runs on Castellani in the third inning, courtesy of a double off the bat of Juan Silverio, the Marcella’s Appliance Center “Hot Zone Player of the Game.” The ValleyCats third and final run would cross the plate in the fifth, when Taco Bell “Supreme Slugger” Oscar Campos scored on a Daniel Angulo groundout.

Following a solid eight inning by left-hander Michael Mediavilla, Jalen Miller Sr. would enter in the ninth looking to nail down his sixth save of the year for the Miners. After surrendering a leadoff single to Denis Phipps, he would set down the next three ‘Cats in order. Similar to the ValleyCats bullpen, Miners relievers were able to hold the ValleyCats scoreless until the final out was recorded.

FINAL: Sussex County 5, Tri-City 3

W: Mike Castellani (3-0)

L: Jake Dexter (0-1)

SV: Jalen Miller Sr. (6)