Miller’s late goal makes Shen a sectional champ over Guilderland

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top seeded Shenendehowa met two seed Guilderland Sunday afternoon for a spooky sectional championship game at Schuylerville.

It was a defensive battle throughout, with Shen senior forward Molly Miller finally breaking through for the Plainsmen off an assist by Kelly Westervelt in the fourth quarter to give Shen a 1-0 lead.

Shen had to survive a late offensive onslaught from Guilderland, but Brianna Anslow was up to the task for the Plainsmen as they held on for a 1-0 sectional championship win.

“We had worked so hard on this all season and we normally do so good on our penalty corners but Guilderland did a really good job blocking them up today,” Miller said.

“I think our team just outplayed them in that quarter and we really ended up doing the best we could,” Miller said. “We should have gone really far last year and I think allowing us to go onto regionals now, we’re going to fly high and we’re going to do the best we can and go as far as we can.”

Shenendehowa will face Baldwinsville from Section 3 on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19