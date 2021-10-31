Miller’s late goal makes Shen a sectional champ over Guilderland

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top seeded Shenendehowa met two seed Guilderland Sunday afternoon for a spooky sectional championship game at Schuylerville.

It was a defensive battle throughout, with Shen senior forward Molly Miller finally breaking through for the Plainsmen off an assist by Kelly Westervelt in the fourth quarter to give Shen a 1-0 lead.

Shen had to survive a late offensive onslaught from Guilderland, but Brianna Anslow was up to the task for the Plainsmen as they held on for a 1-0 sectional championship win.

“We had worked so hard on this all season and we normally do so good on our penalty corners but Guilderland did a really good job blocking them up today,” Miller said.

“I think our team just outplayed them in that quarter and we really ended up doing the best we could,” Miller said. “We should have gone really far last year and I think allowing us to go onto regionals now, we’re going to fly high and we’re going to do the best we can and go as far as we can.”

Shenendehowa will face Baldwinsville from Section 3 on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.