ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Mike Tyson’s boxing career was born in Albany, fighting in and winning his first match in the capital. Now he’s set to return to the Capital Region, but this time around he won’t be putting on the gloves; he’s putting on the headset.

Mike Tyson will return to Albany Saturday night for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. The pro and amateur mixed martial arts fights get underway at 4:00 PM, presented by Cage Wars and Sticker Mule.

Corey Norman, who’s 7-0 at the amateur level, will be making his pro debut. He’s thrilled to do it in front of one of the greatest fighters who ever lived. “I can’t say enough good things about Mr. Tyson giving back to the community that has done so much for him,” said Norman. “I know that he earned that through a very, very difficult life, and a very, very difficult road. But he’s kind of come out the other end. He’s more of an inspirational figure, honestly now, for somebody like me, than he was when he was, you know, ‘Iron Mike.'”

Tickets for the event are still available, but you can also stream the event for free on Stimulus.