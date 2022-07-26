ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Mike Tyson was on the call Saturday night for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night, an amateur mixed martial arts card at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. But he wasn’t done in the Capital Region.

Tyson paid a visit to Hood’s House of Hoops’ basketball training camp in Albany on Monday. The former heavyweight champion has tons of history in the Capital Region, with his first fight and more to follow taking place Albany.

Tyson has been to some high peaks and some low valleys throughout his life, and felt it was important to share what he’s learned with kids in the area. “Muhammad Ali did it to me, now I want to do it for other people,” said Tyson. “That’s why.”

Jamil Hood, founder of Hood’s House of Hoops, was thrilled to welcome Tyson to his camp. “His road to success and all the trials and tribulations that he’s overcome symbolize a lot of what these kids may go through,” said Hood. “Him living in a tough neighborhood in the Catskills to Brooklyn… it’s the same thing that resembles what he goes through, so anything that he has to say is already what the kids are probably going to go through or they’re going through now as we speak.”