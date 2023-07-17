LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s basketball team returns three members from last year’s team. One of those familiar faces is second-year guard Michael Eley.

The reigning MAAC rookie of the year is returning to Loudonville for his sophomore season and is already putting in the work to build off his success from a season ago. Eley mainly came off the bench but proved to be a scoring threat head coach Carmen Maciariello could plug in averaging 9.4 points per game.

The Indiana native believes his role will be to share his knowledge with his younger teammates and continue to grow as a player.

“Last year was more for learning, and this year was more for teaching, and I’m also still learning you know,” Eley said. “I want to learn every day from the coaches, but we don’t have as many seniors this year like last year, so I would just say teaching the guys what I learned last year and getting them acclimated to the college game. I expect to be the leader,” said Eley. “Tell the guys where they need to be, show them what the expectations are to be a Siena basketball player.”

Maciariello will be charged with helping to guide his new squad and expects Eley to be a key cog in the process.

“Oh, we want him to do more,” Maciariello said. “He’ll be relied on to do more, we want him to take a step. Obviously, we know he can score the basketball we want him to be more efficient there. We want him to be able to pick his spots where he’s going to be able to get on the floor to score the basketball,” Maciariello added.

The Saints are coming off a MAAC quarterfinal appearance where they lost to Niagra and will tip off the 2023-24 season in the fall.