TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Chris Stack took over at the helm of the Troy football team this offseason, but it’s not his first time leading a Flying Horses program. Stack is also the varsity baseball coach, leading the team to a section title in 2021. Now, his football squad has already doubled its win total from last season.

But Friday night was not the Flying Horses’ night against Averill Park. Nick Galuski ran in a short score to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead in the first. Troy tied the game on a Michael Wiltshire touchdown plunge, but it was all Warriors from there. Averill Park scored 34 unanswered points to run away with a 42-8.

Averill Park improves to 3-2 on the season, and 2-0 in league play. Troy drops to 2-2 on the year, 0-2 in the league.