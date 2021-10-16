Mic’d Up: Tom Call

VALATIE, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — When Tom Call went to Ichabod Crane, there wasn’t a football program. Call was a golfer instead, but the patience and focus he found on the greens play right into the job he took over four years ago, as he tries to build the Riders’ football program. They put together their first winning season in the spring, and are on their way to another one this fall, so perhaps this golfer knows a thing or two about the gridiron.

He and the Riders were trying to snap Watervliet’s 5-game winning streak. The Cannoneers would not be denied, though, topping Ichabod Crane 34-7.