Mic’d Up: Tom Call

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALATIE, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — When Tom Call went to Ichabod Crane, there wasn’t a football program. Call was a golfer instead, but the patience and focus he found on the greens play right into the job he took over four years ago, as he tries to build the Riders’ football program. They put together their first winning season in the spring, and are on their way to another one this fall, so perhaps this golfer knows a thing or two about the gridiron.

He and the Riders were trying to snap Watervliet’s 5-game winning streak. The Cannoneers would not be denied, though, topping Ichabod Crane 34-7.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19