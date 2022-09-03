RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — Gary VanDerzee is entering his 40th season at the helm for Ravena. He certainly hasn’t lost his touch, leading the Indians to their first section title since 2004 last season. Ravena looked to carry the momentum into this season, starting off against Scotia-Glenville on Friday night.

After an interception, Aidan Lochner ran in a short touchdown for the Indians to give Ravena an early 6-0 lead. Frankie Broadhurst tallied the next two touchdowns to give the Indians a 19-0 lead. Ravena kept it rolling throughout, starting off 1-0 on the season with a 38-7 win.

Ravena will look to move to 2-0 next Friday night on the road against Schalmont at 7:00 PM.