Mic’d Up: John Homich

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — John Homich said it was a ‘dream come true’ to be named head coach of his alma mater, but that dream soon became a nightmare for the Amsterdam grad: no offseason program, two weeks to prepare for a season that was postponed when COVID tormented his program, and then an 0-5 campaign.

However, the Rugged Rams showed grit at the end of the Fall II season, and are trending up along with their head coach. Homich and his wife welcomed their son into the world last week, and his team was 1-0 heading into the night.

Columbia (1-2) scored first, but the Rams overcame some early mistakes out of their bye week, and scored 17 unanswered points to win 17-6 and improve to 2-0 this season.