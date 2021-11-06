Mic’d Up: Joe Sapienza

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Joe Sapienza bleeds purple and gold. Not UAlbany. Voorheesville. He’s from there, played football there, got his coaching start with the junior varsity program there, and has been the varsity head coach there for the past 30 years. This season, he’s led the Blackbirds to a top-20 ranking in New York state, but they face their toughest test tonight trying to hand Schuylerville its first loss. So how does that sound on the sideline? Check out mic’d up above.

Voorheesville hung in tough forcing a couple turnovers in the first quarter, but the Blackbirds couldn’t capitalize. Schuylerville rolled from the second quarter on, advancing to the Class C Super Bowl with the 48-0 victory.