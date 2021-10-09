Mic’d Up: Gary Vanderzee

RAVENA, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Gary Vanderzee has been Ravena’s head coach since 1983. He’s the longest tenured active head football coach in the area, and a successful one at that. He’s led the Indians to 10 Section 2 title games and four Class B crowns over the past four decades. He’s also the NYSPHSAA football chairman, but as we heard in Mic’d Up, he’s at home on the sidelines.

Vanderzee and the Indians played host to No. 16 Schalmont. It was a defensive battle early. The Sabres managed to score the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter and went on to win 17-13, improving to 4-1. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk falls to 5-1.