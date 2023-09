FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville football is in Mike Mancini’s blood. He, his father and brother all played at the school. Mike played for his father, Alex, during his tenure as head coach from 1985 to 2005. Now, Mike is following in his dad’s footsteps, taking over as the Braves head coach last season.

We had coach Mic’d Up during Fonda-Fultonville’s 27-12 win over Hoosick Falls/Tamarac.