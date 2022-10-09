NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York Mets defeated the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Saturday night, forcing a decisive game three on Sunday in the Wild Card Series. The Mets lead 3-2 heading into the seventh inning, where they put up four runs to pad their lead.

Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor got them started early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his first of the postseason. Padres outfielder Trent Grisham responded in the top of the third with a solo shot of his own, tying the game at one. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo would come right back in the bottom half of the inning with a line drive single into left, scoring Eduardo Escobar and putting the Mets back on top 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar singled on a ground ball, scoring Trent Grisham and tying the game at two. Manny Machado and Josh Bell would both strike out swinging with runners on the corners to end the top half of the fifth.

Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso would respond in the bottom half with a solo home run of his own, putting the Mets back on top. National League batting title winner Jeff McNeil would knock in two runs on a double in the bottom of the seventh, extending New York’s lead 5-2.

Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom turned in six innings, allowed five hits and two earned runs, while striking out eight and walking two batters. Seth Lugo came in for the save, after manager Buck Showalter turned to New York’s usual closer Edwin Diaz in the seventh.

The Mets will turn to Chris Bassitt to start the decisive game three, as the Padres slot Joe Musgrove to start. Game three is set to kick off at 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field on Sunday night.