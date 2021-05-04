Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant Tom Slater

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, New York Mets hitting coach Chili Davis watches from the top of the dugout steps during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. Late Monday, May 3, 2021, the Mets fired Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The scuffling New York Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater.

The moves were made following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that dropped the Mets to 11-12 this season. New York has lacked power at the plate and struggled badly with runners in scoring position, a trouble area last year as well when the popular Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor. Minor league director of hitting development Hugh Quattlebaum becomes the new hitting coach, and director of player development Kevin Howard takes over as assistant hitting coach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire