Mets fire hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant Tom Slater

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, New York Mets hitting coach Chili Davis watches from the top of the dugout steps during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. Late Monday, May 3, 2021, the Mets fired Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The scuffling New York Mets have fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater.

The moves were made following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that dropped the Mets to 11-12 this season. New York has lacked power at the plate and struggled badly with runners in scoring position, a trouble area last year as well when the popular Davis worked remotely because of coronavirus concerns.

Several accomplished hitters are off to slow starts, including $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor. Minor league director of hitting development Hugh Quattlebaum becomes the new hitting coach, and director of player development Kevin Howard takes over as assistant hitting coach.