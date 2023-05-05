PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player’s immediate future with the club when he returns from suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said Friday.

The World Cup champion was suspended by the club this week after he skipped practice to make a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi is not expected to extend his contract, and there are only five games remaining this season.

Galtier was asked at a news conference if he’ll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returning to the field after the suspension.

“We’ll see when Leo returns what will happen,” Galtier said. “Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved.”

The club hasn’t confirmed the length of the Argentina great’s suspension but French media has reported it to be two weeks, which would mean he’d miss two games. PSG has a five-point lead over second-place Marseille.

Galtier said the club told him that Messi had been suspended, and he declined to say if he endorsed the decision.

“I did not have to make the decision,” the coach said. “I was informed of the decision.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports