Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Falls and Mekeel Christian met at Cool Insuring Arena Thursday night for a chance to face Gloversville in the Class A sectional championship Saturday afternoon.

Peyton Smith was doing work for the Tigers with 17 points and 12 rebounds as they trailed 16-15 after one, but then the Lions caught fire. ORyan DeJesus knocked down an open three then fed Eric Skeeter in the corner for another as Mekeel ripped off a 22-2 second quarter run to take a 40-23 lead into the half.

The Lions kept bombing away from deep and didn’t look back in a 64-50 win. They’ll see Gloversville Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.