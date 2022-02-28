Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part two of Sunday’s quadruple header at Hudson Valley Community College featured the three seed Mekeel Christian and six seed Lansingburgh.

Mekeel came out ready to set the nets on fire. Eric Skeeter drained a triple from the top of the key and Joey Roddy followed that with a corner three of his own.

Mekeel was doubling up Lansingburgh in the first half when James Oliver came back the other way for the Knights with an and one to trim the lead, but the second half was all Lions.

ORyan DeJesus took over for Mekeel, knocking down a three at the third quarter buzzer to extend the Mekeel lead to 26 points as they went on to win 60-34.

Mekeel Christian will face Hudson Falls Thursday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.