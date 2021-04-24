Mechanicville snaps Stillwater’s unbeaten streak with dominant performance

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater girls soccer team has been dominant during their run of back to back state championships. So much so it’s been more than three years since they last lost a game.

Stillwater’s 52-game unbeaten streak was on the line Saturday afternoon against rival Mechanicville. The Red Raiders struck first. Neveah D’Aloia put Mechanicville on the board in the first half with a rip, giving the Raiders a 1-0 halftime lead.

D’Aloia found space again to let one fly early in the second half and added to the lead making it 2-0. The Red Raiders kept piling it on from there. Ryleigh Hopeck delivered a perfect free kick into the box for Maddy Daley who put it away to make it 3-0 Mechanicville. D’Aloia wanted the hat trick though, and got it a few moments later. Another perfectly placed ball from the junior gave her three and the Red Raiders four as the lead expanded to 4-0.

The Red Raiders still weren’t done against rival Stillwater. Patty Snyder broke free and let one rip to increase the lead to 5-0, helping Mechanicville snap the streak.

“I’m extremely proud of my team,” senior captain Ryleigh Hopeck said. “We’ve had a rough week this week and having us all come together as one today just means the world to me.”

“It was my last time playing Stillwater as a senior and it meant everything to me that everyone gave it their all on the field and just left it on the field and everything,” Hopeck added. “It was amazing.”

The 5-0 win gave Mechanicville bragging rights in the Rally on the Hudson Cup after these two had tied in each of the past two seasons.