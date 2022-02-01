Mechanicville pulls away from Greenwich

MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville and Greenwich boys basketball teams squared off in a Wasaren League battle Monday night. Both teams entered with ten wins.

The Witches were able to keep it close for most of the first half, but the Red Raiders distanced themselves to take a 47-34 lead into the break. Mechanicville staved off Greenwich in the second half on their way to an 84-69 win.

The Red Raiders will look to keep it rolling Wednesday on the road against Waterford-Halfmoon. The Witches will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against Hoosic Valley.

